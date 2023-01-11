Three management jobs filled in the City of Menlo Park

The City of Menlo Park announced the hiring of two management professionals and the promotion of another, to the strategic positions of assistant city manager, deputy city manager and administrative services director.

“We are fortunate to both attract and retain talented individuals as part of our staff here at the City of Menlo Park. Many of our employees hold advanced degrees and have years of experience in their respective fields. I’m very proud to announce these new appointments and I am confident that their hard work will help us to even better serve the residents, businesses and visitors of Menlo Park,” said City Manager Justin Murphy.

Stephen Stolte

Stephen Stolte has been selected as the new assistant city manager, overseeing administrative services, the city manager’s office, and special projects and new initiatives. Stolte brings nearly 14 years of professional experience, with the last decade of public service in the San Mateo County area. Most recently Stolte served as assistant city manager in Daly City overseeing the economic and community development, public works/parks, library and recreation services, and human resources functions.

“I’m very excited to have Stephen join the city and help lead our team of dedicated employees,” said City Manager Murphy. “With his experience, he will be a valuable addition to the City of Menlo Park and I look forward to seeing the innovative ideas he’ll bring to the table as the city continues to move forward.”

Stolte earned a bachelor’s degree in sustainable development from the University of Delaware and a master’s degree in international affairs, sustainable urban development and environmental policy from Columbia University. His first day with Menlo Park was Jan. 3, 2023.

Nikki Nagaya

Nikki Nagaya has been promoted to the deputy city manager position, overseeing public works and library and community services. Nagaya joined the Menlo Park staff in 2013 as senior transportation engineer. Later, she was promoted to transportation manager, assistant public works director and then public works director. She is a California licensed professional engineer with over 16 years of experience in transportation planning and engineering. Her work has involved managing a large department with over 70 employees, an operating budget of nearly $37 million and a capital improvement program budget of over $100 million.

“Nikki has accomplished great things for Menlo Park already, and I’m looking forward to having her expertise in this new leadership role,” City Manager Murphy stated. “With her many years of experience in public service and her dedication to our residents, I am confident that she will work well with our team to encourage the positive and forward-thinking progress we continue to make and improve our city.”

Nagaya holds a bachelor’s degree in civil and environmental engineering from Bucknell University. She began her new role effective Dec. 5, 2022.

Brittany Mello

Brittany Mello has been selected as the new administrative services director, responsible for the finance, human resources and information technology divisions of the organization. Mello joins Menlo Park from the City of Huntington Beach, where she served as deputy director, interim director and ultimately as the director of administrative services overseeing human resources, risk management and information services.

“Administrative Services is the heart of any organization, and I’m glad to have Brittany’s expertise here in Menlo Park,” City Manager Murphy said. “I’m looking forward to hearing her ideas on how we can improve our financial, personnel and overall internal processes to ensure we are functioning at optimal efficiency for our employees and residents.”

Mello earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology and sociology from Barnard College and a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Southern California. Her first day with Menlo Park will be Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.