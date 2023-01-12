Mardi Morillo performs at Belle Haven branch of library on January 14

Stop by the Belle Haven branch (413 Ivy Dr.) of the Menlo Park Library on Saturday, Jan. 14 from 1:00 to 2:00 pm and enjoy Mardi Morillo’s beautiful guitar-playing and vocals, with influences from all over the musical spectrum. Mardi says, “I try to make music from an honest emotional place that, hopefully, people can connect with.”

Mardi Morillo’s albums include Love Stories, Love Stories (acoustic), and A Long Way to Go. Morillo seeks to share stories about loss, hope, and love that people can hold on to.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.