Mardi Morillo performs at Belle Haven branch of library on January 14

by Contributed Content on January 12, 2023

Stop by the Belle Haven branch (413 Ivy Dr.) of the Menlo Park Library on Saturday, Jan. 14 from 1:00 to 2:00 pm and enjoy Mardi Morillo’s beautiful guitar-playing and vocals, with influences from all over the musical spectrum. Mardi says, “I try to make music from an honest emotional place that, hopefully, people can connect with.”

Mardi Morillo’s albums include Love Stories, Love Stories (acoustic), and A Long Way to Go. Morillo seeks to share stories about loss, hope, and love that people can hold on to.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.

Category:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Spotted
Categories
View by Month
Search