Jeeva Raghunath tells stories at the Menlo Park Library on January 18
The Menlo Park Library’s special visitor on Wednesday, January 18, from 6:30 to 7:30 pm has a repertoire and style that leaves audiences spellbound.
On tour from India, Jeeva Raghunath believes that she herself is the best prop for her storytelling. Her Shake-it-up Masala Tales performance features fun, interactive storytelling that will have adults looking on in wonder, and children singing and moving with the teller’s Indian folktales with Indian rhythms and refrains.
Leave a Comment