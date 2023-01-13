Jeeva Raghunath tells stories at the Menlo Park Library on January 18

by Contributed Content on January 13, 2023

The Menlo Park Library’s special visitor on Wednesday, January 18, from 6:30 to 7:30 pm has a repertoire and style that leaves audiences spellbound.

On tour from India, Jeeva Raghunath believes that she herself is the best prop for her storytelling. Her Shake-it-up Masala Tales performance features fun, interactive storytelling that will have adults looking on in wonder, and children singing and moving with the teller’s Indian folktales with Indian rhythms and refrains.

