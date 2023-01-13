MP Docfest: Raging Grannies: The Action League set for January 17

by Contributed Content on January 13, 2023

Life isn’t over at 50, or 60 or even 90 — heck, these local women have been spied on by the California National Guard!

Join the Menlo Park Library (800 Alma St.) on Tuesday, January 17, from  6:00 to 7: 30 pm for a short film and a discussion about a long legacy of senior activism! The Action League of the San Francisco Bay Area Peninsula are regulars in Bay Area news stories, as they protest injustice with a sense of outrage, a sense of humor, and a commitment to nonviolence.

We’re not just watching and talking about a film; the Raging Grannies themselves will be at the library to talk about their experiences and answer questions.

Can’t make it to the event? Menlo Park residents with a library card can view the film via Kanopy. The service lets you stream films anytime, anywhere on the website or app. It has a variety of movie genres, documentaries, instructional films and even a children section.

