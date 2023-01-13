Singer Macy Gray delights local teens at Guild Theatre

Local teen Bela Duffy (red leather pants) celebrated her 18th birthday at the Macy Gray performance at the Guild Theatre last night with her good friends Sofia Preston (gray pants) and Chloe Pilette — and Bela was treated with a special surprise, thanks to Macy.

When Macy heard that the girls were there celebrating Bela‘s 18th birthday, she pulled them up on stage to dance with her and hugged them all.

Emails Gina, Sophia’s mother: “It was an absolutely lovely moment. Macy Gray never disappoints, and her music is transcending generations.”

Macy Gray will be at the Guild Theatre again this evening, Friday, January 13; tickets available online.