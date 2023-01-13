Yes, the rain keeps falling on Menlo Park

by Linda Hubbard on January 13, 2023

Yesterday’s respite from precipitation was just that — a respite. Rain returned this morning, and after a brief noon time break, resumed.

Continuing rain means more and more sandbags are popping up around town. InMenlo contributing photographer Robb Most spotted these in front of the rug store near Wells Fargo on Santa Cruz Avenue.

The rainfall as of 3:00 pm (90 minutes earlier than usual reporting time) was 0.33″ for Friday the 13th, bringing the January total to 6.91″ and the year-to-date to 21.13″.

Photo by Robb Most (c) 2023

