Caroline Bird offer free introductory drawing class on January 18

Meet Caroline Bird (right in photo) in person at the Atherton Library ( 2 Dinkelspiel Station Ln.) this coming Wednesday, January 18, at 11:00 am for a free introductory drawing class. Caroline is joined by her co-author Katy Lea (book is The Joy of Drawing) for a one-hour workshop guiding you step by step in a safe and inclusive space.

Join them and experience their tried and trusted method on learning how to draw, starting at the very beginning with how to hold your pencil and ending with you creating a realistic drawing of an eye.