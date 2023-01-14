Rain, then sun — and then more rain in Menlo Park

by Linda Hubbard on January 14, 2023

Juggling his duties as InMenlo weather watcher with being a 49ers fan during a playoff game, Dennis Nugent recorded today’s rainfall right after the 3rd quarter of the football game.

As people watching on TV — and in the stadium — more rain fell after that. Per usual, we’ll update tomorrow.

All that said, today’s stats: 0:49″, with 7.42″ for January and 21.64″ year-to-date.

Thunder rolling through the area as this is posted!

Photo by Robb Most (c) 2023

