Rain brings the return of Lake Lagunita

We’d gotten reports that water was now filling Lake Lagunita on the Stanford campus — always good to see, reminding long-time residents of the days you could swim and boat there.

InMenlo contributing photographer Robb Most went over and took the photos that accompany this post.

As for the rain update, InMenlo weather watcher Dennis Nugent’s digital gauge is malfunctioning (don’t rely on technology) so we reached out to Mike Laine, who lives about two blocks away as the the crow flies. His report as of 4:00 pm today:

“I headed out of tow on Friday morning at 10:00 am, and while I was away, my sister-in-law checked the rain gauge for me. When I got home today, she had recorded 2.125” and there was .56” in the gauge. So the total since Friday morning is, 2.685”. That brings my year to date total to, 23.111”.”

Meanwhile, Dennis was put his old, manual gauge out in the garden.

Photos by Robb Most (c) 2023