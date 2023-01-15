Spotted: Glittering tree on Santa Cruz Avenue shines on

The holidays may be over but Judy Morley’s lighted tree on Santa Cruz Avenue near Lemon Avenue is sill shining brightly — even amidst all the rain.

Emails Judy: “It is permanent. I’ll keep it lit during the dark months. Just now, it goes on and off erratically due to faulty programming, which will be corrected.

“I had the tree trimmed in memory of my partner, Dr. Dmitri Talaska who died 10/31/22. The tree is so beautiful that I look out my window each evening and offer a little prayer. ‘May you rest in peace dear Dmitri.'”

Photo by Robb Most (c) 2023