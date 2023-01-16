More sun than rain in Menlo Park this holiday Monday

After a night of pounding rain, the moisture from above let up early this morning in Menlo Park, with the sun appearing from time to time throughout the day.

We took a look at the San Francisquito Creek from the San Mateo bike/pedestrian bridge about 12:45 pm. You could see areas where it was once much higher, although far from overflowing its banks.

InMenlo weather watcher Dennis Nugent is trying his best for accurate rainfall numbers now that the digital gauge is defunct. He reports 0.85″ for all of Sunday and 0.66″ as of 3:30 pm today, that falling mainly overnight.

That brings his month-t0-date to 9.14″ and the season to date to 23.36″.

Top photo by Linda Hubbard and photo at right by Dennis Nugent (c) 2023