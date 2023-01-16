Remembering when the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. visited Stanford University

On April 14, 1967, Martin Luther King, Jr., spoke at Stanford’s Memorial Auditorium about racism and civil rights in American society. He touched on many of the issues that resonate today: racism, poverty and violence versus nonviolent social activism. He noted that the poor “find themselves perishing on a lonely island of poverty in the midst of a vast ocean of material prosperity.” Here is an excerpt from his speech at Stanford.