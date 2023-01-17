Decluttering is the New Organzing is topic on January 19

Come to the Little House (800 Middle Avenue) on Thursday, January 19 from 1:30 to 2:30 pm to hear Karen Wray, Senior Move Manager and owner of the Move Alliance provide essential information on downsizing and decluttering.

After moving her parents from their home of 41 years, she learned first hand how stressful and exhausting the process of downsizing can be on all parties involved. Wanting to help others, Karen uses her project management and organizational skills to guide older adults and their families through this potentially overwhelming transition whether it is a move out or stay at home organization, with a calm and thoughtful approach.

Please RSVP with the front desk or call Little House 650-326-2025.

Refreshments served.

Sponsored by Liliana Perazich and Beth Leathers; Senior Real Estate Specialists, Coldwell Banker Realty