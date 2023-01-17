High school students inited to apply to Congresswoman Eshoo’s Advisory Board

Congresswoman Anna G. Eshoo (CA-16) invites high school sophomores, juniors and seniors who live in or attend school in California’s 16th Congressional District to apply to serve on the 16th Congressional District Student Advisory Board, now in its 30th year. Applications are open through Friday, January 20, 2023, at 5 p.m. (PST).

“It’s wonderful to welcome students to the Student Advisory Board of our congressional district,” Congresswoman Eshoo said. “I look forward to hearing the voices of this year’s students about the issues most important to them and incorporating their recommendations in legislation.”

The program is for high school sophomores, juniors and seniors who are interested in public policy and learning about the legislative process. Students study a policy area of their choice and make recommendations to Congresswoman Eshoo, who has introduced many of the Board’s policy recommendations in the House of Representatives.

Applications are due by Friday, January 20, 2023, at 5 p.m. (PST) through Congresswoman Eshoo’s website . Please email Eshoo.SAB@mail.house.gov or call her District Office at 650-323-2984 for more information.

InMenlo file photo from 2019 Student Advisory Board