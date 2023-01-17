Radical Inclusion: Understanding Visible and Invisible Differences is topic on January 18

What is “radical inclusion”? And why is it important for children and teens?

Vikram K. Jaswal, PhD, UVa, advocates for full-membership inclusion that will empower our kids, schools, and communities. Find out what you can do to promote inclusion that will increase awareness and understanding in our families and beyond on Wednesday, January 18 from 5:30 to 6:30 pm. Register online.

Dr. Vikram Jaswal is Professor of Psychology and founder of the Jaswal Lab at the University of Virginia. He is a developmental psychologist whose work has addressed a wide range of topics in typical development. His current research focuses on communication and social interaction in autism.

Parents/caregivers, students, educators, mental health professionals, and community members welcome! Free admission. Simultaneous Spanish interpretation will be available.

NOTE: Zoom webinar link is included in your Order Notification under “Additional Information.”

This event is sponsored by generous donors from the Mills-Peninsula Hospital Foundation and the San Mateo County Office of Education, in partnership with The Parent Venture.