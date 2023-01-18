Natasha Bamdad has answers for teens interested in biotech programs

Last summer, Sacred Heart Prep student Natasha Bamdad decided to pursue her interest in statistics and biotechnology at a Stanford University summer school program, only to discover that similar programs were difficult to find.

That led to quick action on Natasha’s part. “I started putting together a website — Youth2Bio — about similar opportunities while still in summer school,” she says. “It was a great ‘take action’ experience!”

Natasha, who has been at Sacred Heart Schools since preschool, says she’s always been interested in science and feels fortunate to be living in Silicon Valley where she can see first hand the innovations of biotech companies.

Since launching the Youth2Bio website for Bay Area high school students, Natasha has received positive feedback.

“A variety of students have told me they’ve used the website to help navigate through the process of finding a scientific summer research program or Biotech organization to help further grow their STEM interests,” she says.

“My next step for the website will be to create categories where students will not only be able to find these sorts of programs in the Bay Area but also other popular locations in the United States.”

Photo by Elizabeth Nixon (c) 2023