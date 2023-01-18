SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans for businesses impacted by the winter storms

Due to the Biden Administration’s Major Disaster Declaration in the wake of our severe winter storms, the Small Business Administration has made available Economic Injury Disaster Loans for businesses in San Mateo and Santa Clara Counties.

Economic Injury Disaster Loans are working capital loans to help small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture, and most private, non-profit organizations of all sizes meet their ordinary and necessary financial obligations that cannot be met as a direct result of the disaster. These loans are intended to assist through the disaster recovery period, which began on December 27, 2022.

Businesses can apply online at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/. If applicants have any questions, they can call (800) 659-2955 or email: disastercustomerservice@sba.gov<mailto:disastercustomerservice@sba.gov>.

Once a business has submitted its application, Congresswoman Eshoo’s office would be happy to request full and consideration on its behalf. To open a case with Eshoo’s office, applicants can call (650) 323-2984 or submit a request online here: https://eshoo.house.gov/services/help-federal-agency.

Photo of storefront in downtown Menlo Park by Robb Most (c) 2023