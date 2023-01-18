Tour the Menlo Park Community Campus under construction on January 20

by Linda Hubbard on January 18, 2023

Join the City of Menlo Park for a guided tour of the Menlo Park Community Campus (100 Terminal Ave.)  project currently being built in the Belle Haven neighborhood.

On Friday, January 20 from 3:30 to 4:30 pm, you’ll get to see the swimming pool and splash pad, as well as a walkthrough of the main structure.

The goal of these tours is to give Menlo Park residents, especially those from Belle Haven, a chance to see the project while it’s under construction.

Note: You must be 18 or older to attend. This is a construction site with potential hazards such as uneven surfaces, so please wear sturdy shoes.

Hard hats and hi-visibility vests will be provided. Remember to register in advance and sign a liability waiver. Contact Rondell Howard.

