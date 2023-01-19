Household Hazardous Waste Collection event on January 21

In partnership with San Mateo County Health, City of Menlo Park hosts periodic household hazardous waste (HHW) events. Examples of HHW are batteries, paint and paint thinner, pesticides and fertilizers, and florescent lights. The next event is on Saturday, January 21 from 8:30 am to 12:15 pm.

Menlo Park residents may drop off HHW free of charge by making an appointment. Please visit the County’s webpage for more information about acceptable HHW items.

The exact address of the event will be provided once the appointment is finalized. There is a limit of 10 gallons or 50 pounds per appointment.