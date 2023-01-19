Learn about “Home Electrification” on January 19 via Zoom

The third Menlo Park Community Collaboration Session is on Thursday, Jan. 19, starting at 7:00 pm via Zoom. The “Home Electrification” online event with Tom Kabat, will cover new availability and affordability of electric appliances and how you can transition your home off gas.

Tom will talk about how to make an electrification plan so appliances can all fit on your existing electric panel and how to harvest the many thousands of dollars of incentives available today.

Join via Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82472218959

Meeting ID: 824 7221 8959

Why is it important to electrify and phase out fossil fuels including methane gas?

Burning natural gas produces potent indoor air pollutants that pose serious threats to health, especially to our most vulnerable populations: young children, the elderly, and people with asthma. Read more here and here.