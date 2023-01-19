Memorial for Dante Dettamanti set for January 21

by Linda Hubbard on January 19, 2023

There will be a gathering in memory of retired Stanford water polo coach Dante Dettamanti at the Chuck Taylor Grove on the Stanford campus on Saturday, January 21, from noon to 3:00 pm.

Dante also coached at Menlo-Atherton High School and Sacred Heart Prep following his retirement from Stanford. He was killed in a cycling accident on October 25 at age 80.

The afternoon will begin with remembrances from people who knew and worked with him followed by an opportunity for those gathered to say a few words.

File photo of Dante at Menlo-Atheroton High School pool by Linda Hubbard (c) 2011

