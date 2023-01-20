Encanto is free movie at M-A Performing Arts Center on January 21

Bring the family to enjoy a free screening of Disney’s Encanto at the Menlo Atherton Performing Arts Center on Saturday, January 21 at 1:00 pm.

Encanto tells the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house called an Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift except one, Mirabel. But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family’s last hope.