Enjoy Mariela’s Music Time on January 22

Mariela’s Music Time is an educational, energetic and interactive bilingual performance for infants, toddlers, preschoolers and their families. It’s filled with rhythms and multicultural sounds, along with the rich traditions of the Bay Area. She will be at the Belle Haven Branch of the Menlo Park Library (413 IvyDr.) on Sunday, January 21, from 1:00 to 1:45 pm.

For the past decade, Mariela has drawn upon her background in music and studies of Early Childhood Education to create a program that not only explores the music, but also addresses the kids’ curiosity by telling the history of the instruments and their cultures. She uses kinesthetic techniques in her bilingual storytelling to make foreign words understood. In no time, the kids are singing in another language as they dance and have fun.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.