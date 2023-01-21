Spotted: Flooding caused by King Tide near Dumbarton Bridge in Menlo Park
A roadway near the Dumbarton Bridge was flooded this morning as the result of this month’s King Tides. Find out where to see them tomorrow.
Photo by Robb Most (c) 2023
