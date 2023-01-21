The Trundlehouse gets moved — but can you help find it a new home?

We got an update from Eric Sabelman about his and MaryAnn’s Trundlehouse, a Willows neighborhood landmark last reported to be on its way to a non-profit, with the couple moving out of the area.

Eric emails: “It has moved, but not far, just to Jim’s driveway next door My plan to donate it to a charity in Oakland fell through when their management changed and the new director apparently considered that it would be a distraction from their real work (probably true).

“Online car donation to radio station KDFC and listing by a classic car brokerage also produced no result. They claim to handle ‘unique’ vehicles, but the Trundlehouse is too unique for them.

“A possible buyer was found in a company called Funky Junk Farms in Southern California, which provides antique cars and trailers for movie props. It would be cool to see the Trundlehouse in a film like Nomadland. But they can’t pick it up for at least a month and aren’t sure if they will take it.

“We got two extensions of the deadline for removing the cabin-on-wheels from our house after it was sold, but still ran out of time. It was pushed by three neighbor guys who still have what it takes — Jim, Bill and Jerry — while I steered and braked. Mark across the street loaned me his new air pump for the tires. I have to say that I will miss these great neighbors, who have come forward when I needed help.

“Passers-by now look at the Trundlehouse in its new Willows neighborhood location as if they can see something has changed, but aren’t sure what it is.

“Now we have another month to donate it or advertise it for sale.

“Any ideas?”

Photo courtesy of Eric Sabelman