MPCSD speaker series examines hate speech on January 24

“Hate Speech: What It Is, including Online Hate and Harrassment, and How to Disrupt It” is the topic Nancy Appel and Samantha Brown of the ADL talk about at the next MPCSD speaker series on Tuesday, January 24 at the Hillview PAC.

From an announcement in the Laurel School newsletter: “We may not like to think about it, but hate speech happens even here in our community. As parents, we want to be informed and know how to support our kids. This caregiver-focused presentation will introduce concepts and give you takeaways you can use at home proactively and when hard issues arise.

“Please note that previously (in December) this event was advertised to include middle school aged children. After meeting more with the ADL experts, it is clear that this event will be most impactful for an adult audience so you can become equipped to help guide your children. We will continue designing a model to bring this important topic and education to our Hillview students later in the year.”