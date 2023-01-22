Teens are invited to create a vision board on January 25

What is a vision board? Imagine collaging your new year’s resolutions in a creative and fun way! Teen are invited to take part in creating a vision board on Wednesday, January 25, from 6:00 to 7:30 pm at the Menlo Park Library (800 Alma St.)

Each board is personal and unique; some ideas that have been crafted in the past are:

-Wellness and self-care

-Academic goals and positive motivation

-Comfort and peace

-Career projection

-Positive coping mechanisms

-Affirmations

-What makes me smile

Snacks will be provided! This project is being led by local teens from SafeSpace’s Youth Action Board members. SafeSpace is a youth-led nonprofit passionate about mental health advocacy, stigma reduction, and spreading the message of hope.