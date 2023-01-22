Teens are invited to create a vision board on January 25
What is a vision board? Imagine collaging your new year’s resolutions in a creative and fun way! Teen are invited to take part in creating a vision board on Wednesday, January 25, from 6:00 to 7:30 pm at the Menlo Park Library (800 Alma St.)
Each board is personal and unique; some ideas that have been crafted in the past are:
-Wellness and self-care
-Academic goals and positive motivation
-Comfort and peace
-Career projection
-Positive coping mechanisms
-Affirmations
-What makes me smile
Snacks will be provided! This project is being led by local teens from SafeSpace’s Youth Action Board members. SafeSpace is a youth-led nonprofit passionate about mental health advocacy, stigma reduction, and spreading the message of hope.
Leave a Comment