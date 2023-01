Pop Up Bug Museum comes to Menlo Park Library on January 25

Menlo Park Library favorite, Beetlelady Dr. Stephanie Dole, is visiting with her Pop-Up Bug Museum on Wednesday, January 25 from 4:00 to 6:00 pm

The museum includes:

-Displays of terrestrial arthropods from around the world

-Live bug terrariums

-Activities for all ages

-Linked video content for further exploration

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.