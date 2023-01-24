Menlo Park City Council to discuss ‘naming plan’ for city buildings

On Tuesday, January 24, 2023, the City Council will talk about a plan for naming or changing the names of city buildings.

This is only a topic for discussion. They will not make any decisions about specific building names yet.

This plan will be used later for the new Menlo Park Community Campus project.

It is important to hear what the community thinks and values.

City Council meeting

Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023

6 p.m.

This is a hybrid meeting and participants can join online or in person.

Access the meeting online:

Join via Zoom (zoom.us/join)

Meeting ID 895-9656-3902

Access the meeting via phone:

Dial 669-900-6833

Meeting ID 895-9656-3902

Press *9 via phone to raise your hand to speak

Join the meeting in person:

City Council Chambers, 751 Laurel St., Menlo Park, CA, 94025

