Streetlight outage for upgrade work in Suburban Park/Flood Triangle on January 25-27

The City of Menlo Park is upgrading streetlights in the Suburban Park and Flood Triangle neighborhoods. This includes fixing the circuit that powers them. It’s also installing new signal poles in some areas of Flood Triangle.

Crews from PG&E and Columbia Electric will be working on the project from January 25-27. During this time, some roads will have lane closures to ensure the safety of the crews. Please be careful when traveling in the area during construction.

There will be a brief streetlight outage in Suburban Park on January 25-26. The new lights should be back on by January 27.

