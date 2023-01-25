Spotted: Menlo Park Kiwanis members with collected clothing for Ukraine

Kiwanis Clubs to the rescue! In just a few short days, members of several local Kiwanis Clubs, led by the San Carlos Kiwanis Club, amassed almost 600 pounds of clothing for Ukrainians — coats, children’s pajamas, and other winter clothing.

Shown here are Menlo Park Kiwanis Club members Doug Scott, Louise DeDera, Tim Wright, Mike Coco, Jan Gabus, and Tom Curran, all of whom collected nearly 100 new and gently used warm coats, boxes of children’s pajamas, and other much needed clothing.