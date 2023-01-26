Students invited to submit posters for Black History Month by February 5

The City of Menlo Park will be gathering for the inaugural Black Liberation Celebration at Belle Haven Branch Library Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, from Noon–3:00 p.m.

This celebration will include a Black History Month Youth Poster Exhibition. All elementary, middle and high school students who live in or attend school in Menlo Park are invited to submit a poster. Raffles will be held for three $100 gift cards.

The exhibition will start Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at the Belle Haven Branch Library (413 Ivy Dr.) and run through, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. It will then be moved to the Menlo Park Library (800 Alma St.) starting Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, and run through Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023.

All submissions are due at the Belle Haven branch by 4:00 pm on Sunday, Feb. 5.