How to make the best use of Menlo Park Library on January 30

by Contributed Content on January 27, 2023

Are you overwhelmed by the wealth of e-books, graphic novels, streaming video, music, magazines and more that are all available digitally from the Menlo Park Library?

Never fear! Staff is here to share their favorite online resources and demystify the e-resources collection—and how to find it and use it.

Learn more on Monday, January 30, from 6;30 to 7:30 pm at the Menlo Park Library (800 Alma St.)

