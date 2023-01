Local middle school bands in concert with M-A bands on January 30

On Monday, January 30, there will be an exchange concert at the M-A PAC featuring the Hillview Concert Band, String Orchestra, Jazz Band as well as the M-A Orchestra, Concert Band and Jazz Band III.

La Entrada will also be presenting its ensembles. Each group gets a 10 minute slot.

The music starts at 7:00 pm, and the concert will end precisely at 8:40 pm. It’s free!

Pictured are Hillview musicians