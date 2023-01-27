Spotted: Harbinger of spring

by Linda Hubbard on January 27, 2023

The sky is blue and the temperature is the warmest since the beginning of the month. All the more  reason to spot this cheery narcissus — a wonderful harbinger of spring while out walking!

Photo by Robin Tobias (c) 2023

