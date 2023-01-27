Spotted: Harbinger of spring
The sky is blue and the temperature is the warmest since the beginning of the month. All the more reason to spot this cheery narcissus — a wonderful harbinger of spring while out walking!
Photo by Robin Tobias (c) 2023
clear sky
clear sky
light rain
clear sky
The sky is blue and the temperature is the warmest since the beginning of the month. All the more reason to spot this cheery narcissus — a wonderful harbinger of spring while out walking!
Photo by Robin Tobias (c) 2023
Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!
Leave a Comment