2023 tennis keys available for purchase

Get access to Menlo Park tennis courts with a tennis key. Tennis keys for 2023 can be purchased at the Arrillaga Family Gymnasium office (no appointment necessary) and are valid from Feb. 1, 2023 to Jan. 1, 2024.

The office is open Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.–6 p.m. If you have an old key, bring it with you to recycle when buying a new one.

Prices

For keys bought Jan. 1–June 30:

Residents pay $63

Unincorporated Menlo Park and nonresidents pay $127

For keys bought July 1–Dec. 31:

Residents pay $42

Unincorporated Menlo Park and nonresidents pay $84

Tennis courts are available on a first-come, first-served basis, unless you make a reservation in advance. It costs $17/hour for residents and $22/hour for nonresidents to reserve a court.

Menlo Park also offers tennis classes for children and adults, taught by Jim Heebner at Nealon Park and the Euro School of Tennis at Willow Oaks Park.