Learn how to cook Pakistani Aloo Palak on January 31

Nosheen Babar will show us how to make Aloo Palak (Pakistani Spinach and Potato Curry), one of the most popular spinach recipes in both Pakistani and Indian Cuisine, on Tuesday, January 31, from 4:00 to 5:00 pm.

Register via Zoom.

Download the recipe(PDF, 116KB), and cook along! Nosheen will answer your questions along the way.