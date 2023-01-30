Jan. 31 Menlo Park City Council meeting on the Housing Element adoption

The City of Menlo Park is updating its required Housing Element and Safety Element, and preparing a new Environmental Justice Element. Together, these are called the “Housing Element Update.” Every 8 years, California requires cities to update their housing plans. The new plan for 2023-2031 will guide the city’s housing policies and programs.

The City Council will meet Jan. 31, 2023, to discuss the plan, review recommendations from the Housing Commission and Planning Commission and consider adopting the new plan.

You can find the plan on the Housing Element Update webpage. You can also read it at the Menlo Park Library at 800 Alma St. or at the Belle Haven Branch Library at 413 Ivy Drive.

Sign up for our email list to stay informed about the project.