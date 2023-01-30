“Raising Human Beings” is parent education topic on January 31

How can parents create more collaborative partnerships with their kids? Learn more on Tuesday, January 31 from 5:30 to 6:30 pm at a live Online Event. Reserve your spot.

In Raising Human Beings, Ross Greene, PhD, makes a powerful case for rethinking typical approaches to parenting children and teens. Through his model of solving problems collaboratively, parents can stop badgering, threatening, and punishing; instead, they can allow their kids to feel heard and validated.

Dr. Ross W. Greene, renowned child psychologist and New York Times bestselling author of Lost at School and The Explosive Child, explains how to cultivate better parent-child relationships while also nurturing empathy, honesty, resilience, and independence.

Parents/caregivers, students, educators, mental health professionals, and community members welcome! Free admission. Simultaneous Spanish interpretation will be available.

This event is sponsored by generous donors from the Mills-Peninsula Hospital Foundation and the San Mateo County Office of Education, in partnership with The Parent Venture.