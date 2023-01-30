Spotted: Sixth grade magician performing tricks at Laurel School

Hillview Middle School 6th grader Peter Hartwell was invited to perform magic tricks for Ms. Lucas’ 3rd grade Spanish Immersion class at Laurel Elementary School.

Lucas Giarrusso (left), an alum of Hillview Middle School and fluent Spanish speaker, helped to translate the tricks into Spanish!

Peter became interested in magic while attending Oak Knoll Elementary School through his 3rd grade teacher Tony Yob. He also learned to perform in front of groups in Mr. Yobs’ class as they were required to speak in front of their class at the Podium.

Peter is a member of the local Boy Scout Troop 109 and was recently elected to lead his Patrol.