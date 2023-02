Next Teen Tabletop Gaming is set for February 1

Students in Grades 6-12 are invited to come to the Menlo Park Library on the first Wednesday of each month for Teen Tabletop Gaming.

Drop in for Dungeons & Dragons, and other games. Never played before? No problem! There is help so you can jump right in.

The next Gaming date is Wednesday, Feb. 1, from 4:00 to 5:00 pm at the main library (800 Alma St.).