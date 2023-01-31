Not sure what to do with your sandbags?

Did you get sandbags during the recent storms? Don’t get rid of them just yet. The City of Menlo Park recommends that residents and businesses with sandbags hold on to them through the entire rainy season. It’s always good to stay prepared.

Unused sandbags, or sandbags that have only come into contact with precipitation, can be stored and reused. However sandbags that have come into contact with floodwater should not be reused. If you plan to reuse your sandbags store them in a dry place out of the sun.

The bags are not designed for long-term use, and they will deteriorate. You can dispose of unwanted sand in your yard or flower beds before throwing the remaining bag in your black garbage bin.

Sand is not accepted as compost material and should never be placed in any of your Recology containers. At the end of the rainy season, residents can also return their sand bags to the sand bag station at the corner of Burgess Drive and Alma Street.

For more information, visit the City’s Sandbag webpage.