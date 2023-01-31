Spotted: Jacqui Cebrian with winning Mock Caldecott book

Oak Knoll School reading specialist Jacqui Cebrian organized a Mock Caldecott competition at Cafe Zöe in two sessions — one week apart.

She’s shown here with Hot Dog, which was voted the winner.

She emails: “[After our vote] on Monday morning, the American Library Association awarded the same book with the actual Caldecott. Hot Dog is the winner!

“We had quite a lot of voters and every single book got at least three votes for the medal.

“We plan is to pass the books that were at the Cafe to Belle Haven school for their book room.”

Photo courtesy of Jacqui Cebrian