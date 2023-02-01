Human Rights Watch hosts kick-off event on February 5

Human Rights Watch Silicon Valley Committee is hosting its 2023 kick-off event in Menlo Park on Sunday, February 5 at 4:00 pm. HRW’s Director of Environment and Human Rights, Richard Pearshouse, will discuss today’s most pressing environmental issues through a human rights lens.

How do carbon offsets indirectly contribute to human rights abuses? What is a rights-respecting approach to relocating communities facing climate displacement? As one of the only international nonprofits focusing on climate change from a human rights perspective,

Wine and appetizers will be served. Please RSVP here. Address provided with RSVP. For questions about this event, please email Brooke (griffib@hrw.org).