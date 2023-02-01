Woodside’s First Friday talks about organic vegetable gardening on February 3

Join Woodside’s First Friday (via Zoom) on February 3 and learn about Organic Fall, Winter and Spring Vegetable Gardening with Lisa and Kathleen Putnam.

It’s time to plan and plant your spring veggie garden: spicy arugula, beets, broccoli, cauliflower, chard, lettuce, peas, spinach and more! Have year-round vegetables using organic and sustainable techniques. The program will cover sowing seeds, cover cropping, caring for seedlings, when to plant, how and when to harvest, and how to keep life in your soil using compost, mulch, bed prep, cover crops, rotation and hedge rows.

Presentation starts at 7:00 pm on February 3 via Zoom. Presentation allows for questions via Chat and will end at 8:00 pm. One needs to have Zoom enabled to view the presentation live. Presentation will be available on our YouTube channel soon after the presentation and can be accessed here: https://tinyurl.com/WoodsideCA

ZOOM ID: 334 281 4779

Password: art

Can also logon directly through: https://bit.ly/FirstFridayWoodside