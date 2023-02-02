Find out about Gateway Rising housing on February 4
Belle Haven Action is partnering with MidPen Housing Corp., a regional non-profit affordable housing developer, to hold three workshops to assist Menlo Park residents in applying to MidPen’s newest Menlo Park project—Gateway Rising.
Saturday, February 4, 2023 1:00 to 3:30 p.m.: Belle Haven Library 413 Ivy Drive, Menlo Park
Monday, February 6 & Monday, February 13 5:30 to 8:00 p.m.: Mt. Olive Church of God 605 Hamilton Avenue, Menlo Park
