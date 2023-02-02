Find out about Gateway Rising housing on February 4

by Contributed Content on February 2, 2023

Belle Haven Action is partnering with MidPen Housing Corp., a regional non-profit affordable housing developer, to hold three workshops to assist Menlo Park residents in applying to MidPen’s newest Menlo Park project—Gateway Rising.

Saturday, February 4, 2023 1:00 to 3:30 p.m.: Belle Haven Library 413 Ivy Drive, Menlo Park

Monday, February 6 & Monday, February 13 5:30 to 8:00 p.m.: Mt. Olive Church of God 605 Hamilton Avenue, Menlo Park

Category:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Spotted
Categories
View by Month
Search