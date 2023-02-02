Ladybug craft day for youngsters set for February 5

Parents and children alike are fascinated by ladybugs. We will learn about them, and participate in some fun activities together, including making some colorful ladybug slime on Sunday, February 5, from 1:00 to 2:30 pm at the Belle Haven branch of the Menlo Park Library (413 Ivy Drive).

This program is for children ages 4–8 with their grown-ups.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.