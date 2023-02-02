Rotary Club of Menlo Park announces 2023 Community Grants

The Menlo Rotary Community Foundation seeks grant proposals from community-based organizations to support projects that address the following areas of need:

Seniors or Youths in the areas of food insecurity; Arts and Culture; and/or Education.

Grant awards are typically in the range of $3,000-$7,500 per award. Grant applications up to $10,000 will be considered.

The grants are intended to

Provide financial assistance to 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations that propose specific projects to meet community needs in one or more of the above designated areas;

Deliver these services in Menlo Park, East Palo Alto, and adjacent unincorporated communities; and

Raise awareness of the ongoing services the Rotary Club of Menlo Park (RCMP) and Menlo Rotary Community Foundation (MRCF) provide to local communities.

Deadline for application: Monday February 27, 2023, 5:00 pm PST

For more information, please visit: menloparkrotary.org