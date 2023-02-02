Rotary Club of Menlo Park announces 2023 Community Grants

by Contributed Content on February 2, 2023

The Menlo Rotary Community Foundation seeks grant proposals from community-based organizations to support projects that address the following areas of need:

Seniors or Youths in the areas of food insecurity; Arts and Culture; and/or Education.

Grant awards are typically in the range of $3,000-$7,500 per award. Grant applications up to $10,000 will be considered.

The grants are intended to 

  • Provide financial assistance to 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations that propose specific projects to meet community needs in one or more of the above designated areas; 
  • Deliver these services in Menlo Park, East Palo Alto, and adjacent unincorporated communities; and  
  • Raise awareness of the ongoing services the Rotary Club of Menlo Park (RCMP) and Menlo Rotary Community Foundation (MRCF) provide to local communities.

Deadline for application: Monday February 27, 2023, 5:00 pm PST

For more information, please visit: menloparkrotary.org

