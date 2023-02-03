First rain since mid-January clears the dust away in Menlo Park

by Linda Hubbard on February 3, 2023

After so much rain at the beginning of the year, we were all ready for a bit of a respite. But it was good to hear the raindrops fall once again around 3:00 am, continuing off and on through the morning, with another shower late afternoon.

InMenlo weather watcher Dennis Nugent’s new digital gauge recorded 0.27″, bringing the total for 2023 to 9.58″ and the season-to-date (October 1 to September 30) to 23.80″ on of 4:30 pm.

Menlo Park resident Robin Tobias captured these raindrops on some heart-shaped foliage (natch!) during her morning dog walk.

Photo by Robin Tobias (c) 2023

