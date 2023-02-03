Menlo Park police are seeking tips regarding juvenile hurt in bicycle robbery

On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at approximately 4:20 p.m., Menlo Park police officers responded to the 500 block of Central Ave of a report of a robbery that occurred in which a juvenile subject punched a juvenile victim in the face and stole the victim’s bicycle.

The 12-year-old victim was riding his bicycle home when a group of approximately five teenagers approached him. One of the teenagers punched the victim in the face knocking him off his bicycle.

The unknown teenage suspect then dumped the blue bicycle he was riding and stole the victim’s bicycle, which is described as a white Mafia Bamma with 29 inch rims. The group of teenagers fled the area, prior to police arrival.

Officers circulated the area and were unable to locate the suspects or the victim’s bicycle. The victim was treated at the scene by Menlo Park Fire medics and did not require transport to the hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation. Menlo Park Police are asking anyone who may have any additional information regarding this incident to call 650-330-6300.